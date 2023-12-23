An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

One soldier helps assist another soldier with his parachute while a line of soldiers board a helicopter in the background.

Getting Assistance

Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division load a CH-47 Chinook helicopter before jumping onto a drop zone in Bledow Desert in Poland, May 29, 2022. Elements of Task Force-82 have been deployed to Poland as part of the strong and unremitting commitment of the U.S. to NATO allies and partners against aggression.

Photo Gallery