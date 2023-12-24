An official website of the United States Government 
Sailors hold an American flag over a casket during a ceremony.

Final Tribute

Sailors assigned to the Navy Region Hawaii Honor Guard spread the American flag over a casket during an interment ceremony for Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class George Gilbert at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, June 6, 2022. Gilbert was one of more than 400 crew members assigned to the USS Oklahoma who lost their lives during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

  • Photo By: Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael ONeal VIRIN: 220606-A-NI330-1031M.JPG
