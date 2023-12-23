Unloading Howitzers

Air Force Staff Sgt. Evan Minca, 517th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, and Air Force Capt. Andrew Miller-Bissell, both assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf, Alaska, prepare to offload M777 howitzers from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in eastern Europe, May 2, 2022. The security assistance the U.S. is providing to Ukraine is enabling critical success on the battlefield against the Russian invading force.