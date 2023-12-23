An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two service members remove straps from two large pieces of artillery in the cargo holding area of an airplane.

Unloading Howitzers

Air Force Staff Sgt. Evan Minca, 517th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, and Air Force Capt. Andrew Miller-Bissell, both assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf, Alaska, prepare to offload M777 howitzers from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in eastern Europe, May 2, 2022. The security assistance the U.S. is providing to Ukraine is enabling critical success on the battlefield against the Russian invading force.

Photo Gallery