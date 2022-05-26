Defender Europe Soldiers assigned to the Apache Troop, 2nd Cavalry Regiment and Slovak soldiers assigned to the 12th Mechanized Battalion, Slovak army, participate in a distinguished visitor’s day performance for Slovak Shield 22 as part of Exercise DEFENDER-Europe 22, at Lest Training Area in Slovakia, May 26, 2022. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.82 MB) Tags: army, defender europe, ukraine response, slovak shield Photo By: Army Spc. Gabriella Sullivan VIRIN: 220526-A-ID591-923.JPG Photo Gallery