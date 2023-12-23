Live Fire

Soldiers assigned to Alpha Battery, 119th Field Artillery Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard fire an 155mm M777 towed howitzer during Exercise Summer Shield at Forward Operating Site Adazi in Latvia, May 26, 2022. Summer Shield is one of U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe that make up Defender Europe 22. Defender demonstrates U.S. Army, Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO.