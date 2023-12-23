An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Aircraft fly in a V formation over a naval ship.

Flying in Formation

Aircraft from Germany, Finland, Sweden and the United States fly in formation above the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge during BALTOPS 22 in the Baltic Sea, Jun. 6, 2022. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, trains forces to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.

Photo Gallery