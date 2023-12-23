Flying in Formation Aircraft from Germany, Finland, Sweden and the United States fly in formation above the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge during BALTOPS 22 in the Baltic Sea, Jun. 6, 2022. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, trains forces to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.07 MB) Tags: NATO, Navy, ukraine response Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jesse Schwab VIRIN: 220606-N-TP544-1030.JPG Photo Gallery