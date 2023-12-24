An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Four soldiers with camouflage face paint and weapons move through a narrow path with wood walls in a forest area.

Joint Movement

Soldiers assigned to the 7th Infantry Regiment conducted section live fire recently in the Grafenwoehr Training Crea in Germany, May 22, 2022. In its 200-year history, the regiment has participated in 12 wars, and been awarded 78 campaign streamers and 14 unit decorations. It is part of 1st Infantry Division and V Corps, America’s Forward Deployed Corps in Europe, which works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multination training exercises, and retain command and control for its rotational and assigned units in the European Theater.

Photo Gallery