An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Thirteen naval ships sail in formation in a sea.

In Formation

Ships from Denmark, Finland, Germany, Lithuania, Poland, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States sail in formation during Baltic Operations Exercise 22 in the Baltic Sea, Jun. 6, 2022,. BALTOPS 22, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.

Photo Gallery