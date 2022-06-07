Taekwondo Team A taekwondo demonstration team performs after the opening ceremony for KATUSA & U.S. Soldier Friendship week at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 7, 2022. The KATUSA, or Korean Augmentation to the United States Army, program augments the U.S. Army in South Korea with South Korean soldiers to increase the two nations' combined defense capability. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.83 MB) Tags: Army, Partnerships, South Korea Photo By: Army Spc. Duong Le VIRIN: 220607-A-PR445-1278C.JPG Photo Gallery