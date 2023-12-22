Working Together

Army M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks assigned to the 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division conduct a live-fire exercise as part of DEFENDER-Europe 22 at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, May 26, 2022. The exercise, part of a series in Eastern Europe, demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO.