Lakota Return

Army Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Hogan returns to a Louisiana Army National Guard LUH-72 Lakota with a litter after a simulated casualty transfer to the forward resuscitation surgical team during a joint emergency medicine exercise at Fort Hood, Texas, June 8, 2022. The exercise brings together more than 2,000 service members to train medical personnel in combat casualty care, aeromedical care and forward resuscitation surgical team care.