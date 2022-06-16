An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine carries an urn and another carries an American flag past a group of saluting civilians.

Veteran Interment Ceremony

Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Freddy Corniel, center front, carries an urn containing a veteran’s cremains, while Staff Sgt. Matthew S. Mueller carries an American flag during a veteran interment service at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, N.J., June 16, 2022. The Vietnam Veterans of America New Jersey Shore Area Chapter 12 organized the ceremony, during which the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office escorted the cremains of veterans from World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Photo Gallery