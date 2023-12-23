Observation Post

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division observe the field during a multinational live-fire exercise at Mielno Range in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, May 27, 2022. DEFENDER-Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa training exercises in Eastern Europe that conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO.