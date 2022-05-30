NATO Support

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron 211, flies alongside Italian marine F-35 Lightning II and AV-8B Harrier II+ aircraft in support of NATO-led activity Neptune Shield 22 in the Adriatic Sea, May 30, 2022. Neptune Shield 22 integrates the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of an Aircraft Carrier Strike Group, an Amphibious Ready Group and a Marine Expeditionary Unit to support NATO defense.