Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Three military vehicles drive along a stone-covered shoreline.

BALTOPS Training

Marines assigned to the Battalion Landing Team 2/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit prepare to board light armored vehicles onto a Landing Craft Air Cushion during BALTOPS 22 in Ventspils, Latvia, Jun. 12, 2022. BALTOPS 22, led by U.S. Naval forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, strengthens combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.

