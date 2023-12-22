Interment Honors Sailors conduct an interment ceremony for Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Everett Raymond Stewart at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, June 16, 2022. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency used DNA analysis to identify the remains of Stewart, who was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, when he was assigned to the USS Oklahoma. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.02 MB) Tags: navy, world war ii Photo By: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank VIRIN: 220616-F-YU668-0235R.JPG Photo Gallery