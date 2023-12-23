Loading Choppers In preparation for transport to Ukraine, an Mi-17 transport helicopter is loaded on to a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 9, 2022. The Defense Department is delivering the aircraft to enhance Ukraine’s ability to transport troops around the battlefield and augment the five transport helicopters sent earlier this year. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.44 MB) Tags: air force, ukraine support Photo By: Air Force Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon VIRIN: 220609-F-AL288-1207.JPG Photo Gallery