An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An Army officer talks with service members while standing next to a military vehicle.

Guard Support

Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, talks with a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jun. 12, 2022. Germany was Hokanson’s second stop on a five-nation trip to recognize and strengthen National Guard relationships with European allies and partners.

Photo Gallery