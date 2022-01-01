An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Several wooden crates sit in front several military helicopters on the flight line.

Propeller Preps

Crates containing Mi-17 helicopter propellers are prepped by 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial port personnel for transportation on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Apr. 21, 2022. The Department of Defense is delivering Mi-17 helicopters to help more Ukrainian troops around the battlefield and augment the five Mi-17 helicopters sent to Ukraine earlier this year.

Photo Gallery