Propeller Preps Crates containing Mi-17 helicopter propellers are prepped by 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial port personnel for transportation on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Apr. 21, 2022. The Department of Defense is delivering Mi-17 helicopters to help more Ukrainian troops around the battlefield and augment the five Mi-17 helicopters sent to Ukraine earlier this year. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.54 MB) Tags: air force, ukraine support Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate VIRIN: 220421-F-PV484-2141.JPG Photo Gallery