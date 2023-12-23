Building Homes National Guardsmen from across the country participate in the Cherokee Nation Civil Engineering Innovative Readiness Training in Tahlequah, Okla., June 9, 2022. The Guard work in two-week rotations from April to August, building seven homes each year for low-income or homeless military veterans of the Cherokee Nation. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.92 MB) Tags: national guard, humanitarian Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson VIRIN: 220609-Z-TW741-1013.JPG Photo Gallery