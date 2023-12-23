Sharing a Laugh A soldier assigned to the 1st Armor Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, shares a laugh with an Armed Forces of Ukraine soldier during the drivers’ training portion of the M113 Armored Personnel Carrier maintenance course at Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany, Jun. 2, 2022. Instruction for the course is provided by the U.S. as part of a security assistance package. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.28 MB) Tags: army, ukraine support Photo By: Army Sgt. Spencer Rhodes VIRIN: 220602-Z-EG775-088.JPG Photo Gallery