Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A group of people stand inside and outside the cargo hold of an aircraft preparing to onboard a helicopter.

Loading Equipment

An Mi-17 transport helicopter is loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jun. 9, 2022. The Defense Department is delivering the aircraft to enhance Ukraine’s ability to transport troops around the battlefield and augment the five transport helicopters sent earlier this year.

