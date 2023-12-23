Loading Equipment An Mi-17 transport helicopter is loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jun. 9, 2022. The Defense Department is delivering the aircraft to enhance Ukraine’s ability to transport troops around the battlefield and augment the five transport helicopters sent earlier this year. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.24 MB) Tags: air force, ukraine response Photo By: Air Force Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon VIRIN: 220609-F-AL288-1088.JPG Photo Gallery