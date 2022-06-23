Remembering the Fallen

Air Force Senior Airman Jessica Wilkins places a rose at the Khobar Towers Memorial at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., June 23, 2022, to honor the 19 airmen killed in the 1996 terrorist attack on the Khobar Tower housing complex in Saudi Arabia. Twelve of the airmen were assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing, based at Eglin.