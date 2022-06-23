An official website of the United States Government
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An kneeling airman places a rose at a memorial.

Remembering the Fallen

Air Force Senior Airman Jessica Wilkins places a rose at the Khobar Towers Memorial at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., June 23, 2022, to honor the 19 airmen killed in the 1996 terrorist attack on the Khobar Tower housing complex in Saudi Arabia. Twelve of the airmen were assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing, based at Eglin.

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.6 MB)
  • Tags: air force
  • Photo By: Air Force Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia VIRIN: 220623-F-NY200-1039Y.JPG
Photo Gallery