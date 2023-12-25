System Check Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, looks over the instrument panel of an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System alongside a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jun. 12, 2022. Germany was Hokanson’s second stop on a five-nation trip to recognize and strengthen National Guard relationships with European allies and partners. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.42 MB) Tags: national guard, army, ukraine support Photo By: Army Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely, Army National Guard VIRIN: 220612-Z-VX744-0398.JPG Photo Gallery