Humvee Cover

Army signal support specialists assigned to the Charlie Company, 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division pull a camouflage netting over a Humvee at a re-transmission site near Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Jun. 23, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces.