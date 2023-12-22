Night Operations

An MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares for flight operations aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge during Exercise BALTOPS 22 in the Baltic Sea, Jun. 12, 2022. BALTOPS 22, led by U.S. Naval forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, strengthens combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.