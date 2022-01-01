An official website of the United States Government 
Personnel aboard a ship guide pallets of supplies that are attached to a harness system and ropes connecting to an adjacent ship at sea.

Replenishment at Sea

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply in the Mediterranean Sea, Jun. 15, 2022. Arleigh Burke, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner nations.

