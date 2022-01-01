Giving Directions

Army Spc. Nolawi Woldeyohannes, assigned to the 387th Engineer Company, directs a Caterpillar grader during Resolute Castle 22 at Cincu Training Area in Romania, Jun. 17, 2022. The engineer-specific exercise builds goodwill through construction projects, ensures interoperability of U.S. and allied forces and enhances NATO allies and partners’ ability to respond more effectively to any mission within the EUCOM area of responsibility.