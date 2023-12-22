On the Move

M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles from the 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division maneuver towards a situational-training exercise lane at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Jun. 16, 2022. The 3/4 ABCT is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners.