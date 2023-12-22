Digging Deep

Army Pfc. Jason Swope, a plumber assigned to the 877th Engineer Battalion, Alabama Army National Guard, fills post holes for a multipurpose building being built on Cincu Training Range in Cincu, Romania, May 22, 2016. Pfc. Swope works alongside U.S. and Romanian engineers to build various structures on the range as part of Resolute Castle 16, an ongoing joint training mission that builds strong working relationships and partnerships between U.S. and NATO allies.