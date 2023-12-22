An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier leans over while holding a shovel and fills a post hole for a multipurpose building

Digging Deep

Army Pfc. Jason Swope, a plumber assigned to the 877th Engineer Battalion, Alabama Army National Guard, fills post holes for a multipurpose building being built on Cincu Training Range in Cincu, Romania, May 22, 2016. Pfc. Swope works alongside U.S. and Romanian engineers to build various structures on the range as part of Resolute Castle 16, an ongoing joint training mission that builds strong working relationships and partnerships between U.S. and NATO allies.

