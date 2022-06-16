An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A fighter jet flies at a low altitude over a body of water near a port.

Baltic Flyover

Two Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron, 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard conducted low-approach flyovers in the Baltic Sea region, June 16, 2022. The two fighter jets are flying across region, starting at Pirita Tee, Estonia, then Riga, Latvia, and finally Vilnius, Lithuania, to demonstrate U.S. commitment to NATO Baltic allies and partners.

Photo Gallery