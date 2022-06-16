Baltic Flyover

Two Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron, 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard conducted low-approach flyovers in the Baltic Sea region, June 16, 2022. The two fighter jets are flying across region, starting at Pirita Tee, Estonia, then Riga, Latvia, and finally Vilnius, Lithuania, to demonstrate U.S. commitment to NATO Baltic allies and partners.