Romania Arrival Army soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division arrive in Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania, Jun. 28, 2022. Units from the 101st will support the Army's V Corps' mission to reinforce NATO's eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across Europe to reassure allies and deter further Russian aggression. Photo By: Army Capt. Angelo Mejia VIRIN: 220628-A-PD523-0007.JPG