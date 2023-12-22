An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Armed soldiers carrying gear walk in a line.

Romania Arrival

Army soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division arrive in Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania, Jun. 28, 2022. Units from the 101st will support the Army’s V Corps' mission to reinforce NATO's eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across Europe to reassure allies and deter further Russian aggression.

