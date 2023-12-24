Static Line Operation

Army Special Operations service members consisting of U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, U.S. Special Operations Command Africa, and 1-10 Special Forces Group jump from the ramp of an Ohio Air National Guard C-130 Hercules aircraft during a static line operation above Mont Saint-Michel, France, Jun. 9, 2022. French and U.S. allied forces collaborate to reinforce strong bonds and clear communication between NATO allies.