Track Work

Army Pvt. Alexys Guadarrama, left, and Spc. Zulema Cuevas, both assigned to the 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, assemble a new track of an M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Jun. 23, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division is among the units assigned to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces.