An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two soldiers work together to use a tool on tank tracks.

Track Work

Army Pvt. Alexys Guadarrama, left, and Spc. Zulema Cuevas, both assigned to the 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, assemble a new track of an M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Jun. 23, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division is among the units assigned to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces.

Photo Gallery