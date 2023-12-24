Honoring a Hero

Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville congratulates World War II veteran William Kellerman after his receipt of a Prisoner of War Medal, Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart during a ceremony at Fort Hamilton, N.Y., June 28, 2022. Kellerman was taken prisoner by German soldiers on July 4, 1944, after landing on Utah Beach, Normandy, June 11, 1944. He later escaped and traveled more than 600 miles before being found by the French Resistance, who hid him in the Freteval Forest until it was liberated by American forces in August 1944. He returned to his unit and was shot in the hand and leg by small arms fire while engaged in combat against German troops in April 1945.