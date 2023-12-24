State Honors Marines stand by the casket of Chief Warrant Officer 4 Hershel "Woody" Williams at the State Capitol Rotunda in Charleston, W.Va., July 2, 2022. The Quiet Dell, W.Va., native and Battle of Iwo Jima hero was the last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient before his passing on June 29 at age 98. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.52 MB) Tags: marine corps, medal of honor, world war ii Photo By: Marine Corps 1st Lt. Mallory VanderSchans VIRIN: 220702-M-LU710-0049.JPG Photo Gallery