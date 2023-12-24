An official website of the United States Government 
Two Marines stand on either side of an American-flag-draped coffin and a round room.

State Honors

Marines stand by the casket of Chief Warrant Officer 4 Hershel "Woody" Williams at the State Capitol Rotunda in Charleston, W.Va., July 2, 2022. The Quiet Dell, W.Va., native and Battle of Iwo Jima hero was the last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient before his passing on June 29 at age 98.

