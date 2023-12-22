An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two soldiers furl a yellow and red flag while a formation of soldiers stands at attention in the background.

Authority Transfer

Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jose Ramos-Ocasio, left, and Army Col. Paul Dahlen, command team for the 191st Regional Support Group, out of the Puerto Rico National Guard, furl the group colors during a transfer of authority ceremony at the 33rd Airlift Base in Powidz, Poland, July 1, 2022. The 191st RSG supported at least 14,000 troops throughout a span of nine months and established operations in southeast Poland to set up a forward operating site to accommodate the 82nd Airborne Division, which arrived in early February in support of Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

Photo Gallery