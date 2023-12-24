Air Assault Training

Two UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters assigned to Bravo Company, 3-227 Assault Helicopter Battalion prepare to land during air movement and air assault training with soldiers from the 9th Mechanized Brigade, Romanian Land Forces in Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania, July 5, 2022. Regular training with NATO partners and allies builds trust and readiness, increasing the capacity for deterrence and defense.