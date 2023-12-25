An official website of the United States Government 
Soldiers walk across a field where a helicopter is waiting.

Loading Up

Soldiers with the Romanian 9th Mechanized Brigade load a UH-60M Black Hawk with Bravo Company, 3-227 Assault Helicopter Battalion during air movement and assault training in Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania, July 5, 2022. Regular training with NATO partners and allies builds trust and readiness, increasing the capacity for deterrence and defense.

