Canine Comfort Air Force 1st Lt. Taylor Canter interacts with Iris, a service dog-in-training, during the Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month observance at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., June 28, 2022. Iris is with Retrieving Freedom, a nonprofit that trains service dogs to help children with autism, veterans and others. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.83 MB) Tags: ptsd, air force, dogs Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Christina Carter VIRIN: 220628-F-PJ002-1002Y.JPG Photo Gallery