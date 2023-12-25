Returning Home Soldiers assigned to the 16th Military Police Brigade return to reunite with their families following a five-month deployment to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 27, 2022. The brigade was rapidly deployed to Europe in February to reinforce and reassure our NATO allies. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.45 MB) Tags: army, nato, european command, ukraine support Photo By: Army 1st Lt. Joy Ngonangon VIRIN: 220627-A-TC177-802.JPG Photo Gallery