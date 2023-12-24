An official website of the United States Government 
A soldier looks through a scope while performing qualification tasks for M109 Paladin howitzer crew.

Qualification Tasks

Army Spc. Angel Rodríguez, with the Alpha Battery, 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division performs qualification tasks for M109 Paladin howitzer crews at Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, July 1, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe.

