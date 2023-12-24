An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marines examine targets at a range with shells in the foreground.

Target Check

Marines evaluate targets following a live-fire drill during Exercise Shinka 22.1 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, June 16, 2022. Shinka exemplifies a shared commitment to realistic training that produces lethal, ready and adaptable forces capable of decentralized operations across a wide range of missions.

Photo Gallery