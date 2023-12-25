In My Sights A Marine looks through the sights on his rifle during Exercise BALTOPS 22 in Gotland, Sweden, June 9, 2022. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen the combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (5.84 MB) Tags: marine corps, ukraine support, BALTOPS22 Photo By: Rob Kunzig VIRIN: 220609-N-YG116-1004.JPG Photo Gallery