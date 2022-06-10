Show and Tell

Polish soldiers assigned to the 4th Chemical Regiment show soldiers assigned to the 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division an FB Beryl rifle, the standard-issue rifle of the Polish army, during joint training at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, June 10, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among the units assigned to V Corps, the United States’ forward-deployed corps in Europe. V Corps works with NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces.