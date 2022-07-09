An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers lower a casket into the ground.

Normandy Burial

Soldiers lower the casket of Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. William J. McGowan during a burial ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery, France, July 9, 2022. McGowan was killed in France during World War II. Prior to his identification, McGowan’s name was recorded on the cemetery’s Walls of the Missing which features the inscribed names of approximately 1,600 individuals missing from World War II.

Photo Gallery