An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Men wearing different colored vests look at a large ship. One uses a flag to signal the ship.

Sailor Signal

Sailors prepare to conduct a replenishment-at-sea involving an Italian navy ship and the USS Forrest Sherman in the Mediterranean Sea, July 7, 2022. The Forrest Sherman is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two, a multinational integrated task group that is a visible reminder of the alliance’s solidarity.

Photo Gallery