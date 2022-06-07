Tank Fire

An Army M1A2 Abrams tank assigned to the 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division fires during a gunnery Table V exercise at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, June 7, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces.