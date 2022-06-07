An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A military tank fires its weapon in an open grass field with trees in the background.

Tank Fire

An Army M1A2 Abrams tank assigned to the 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division fires during a gunnery Table V exercise at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, June 7, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces.

Photo Gallery