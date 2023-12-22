Communication Exercise

Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit prepare satellites during a communications exercise in Brest, France, July 5, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd MEU, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.