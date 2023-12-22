An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Uniformed service members prepare satellites in front of military vehicles on a pier alongside a naval ship.

Communication Exercise

Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit prepare satellites during a communications exercise in Brest, France, July 5, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd MEU, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

Photo Gallery