Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Four sailors forming two rows seen from overhead salute an official walking between them.

Sideboy Salute

Sailors salute India's deputy chief of naval staff, Vice Adm. Sanjay Mahindru, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln in the Pacific Ocean, July 12, 2022, during Rim of the Pacific 2022. RIMPAC is the world’s largest international maritime exercise, with 26 nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel participating.

